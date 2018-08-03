Black Twitter is uninformed, illiterate – Tito Mboweni

Former South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) governor, also former ANC NEC member, Tito Mboweni lambasted black Twitter, mostly young people, saying they were “uninformed and illiterate”.

Mboweni made the remarks on Power FM’s Power Perspective show on Thursday night.

He argued against claims that the governing party had not done a lot for the country.

“You young people tell us that we have not done anything for 24 years. Unless if people want to be ahistorical, unless if they are driven by black Twitter, which is uninformed, mostly illiterate – I’m going to get into trouble for that.

Mboweni said black Twitter was “emotional, and really have no content at all, but just throwing things at people all the time”.

“If you look carefully at what has been done, it is quite substantial,” he said.

Mboweni also addressed the land question and slated Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota for saying white people bought land.

“African people were dispossessed of their land, nobody bought land, it was dispossessed, and then things moved on. Those who acquired the land by dispossession monetised the land and then sold it to someone else.

“So Terror Lekota is wrong in the way he approaches the land question, he just looks at the current people who bought it, but the people they bought it from didn’t buy it from the Mbowenis, they took by force of arms,” he said.

He, however, said the ANC would not take back the land by force of arms.

“We need to find a more modern way to do it, and the decision of the membership of the ANC is that we cannot pay for what was taken from us by a force of arms,” Mboweni said.

