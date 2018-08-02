Zimbabwe police get warrant to search Chamisa’s office

The Zimbabwean police have secured a warrant to search the offices of the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance’s presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa for dangerous weapons, after President Emmerson Mnangagwa blamed the opposition party for bloody protests that broke out in the country’s capital.

In a search warrant issued by the Harare Magistrate’s Court, police say they have reasonable grounds to suspect that Chamisa, Alliance signatory Tendai Biti and six other opposition figures are in possession of dangerous materials as defined in Section 43(2) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) Chapter 9:23.

The police want to search Chamisa’s offices at the MDC-A’s Morgan Tsvangirai House headquarters, formerly known as Harvest House, for computers, laptops, computer accessories, unlicensed firearms, ammunition, grenades and stones and say they believe the weapons have been used in the commission or will be used in the suspected commission of a public violence offence.

The Zimbabwean government last night said it blamed the MDC Alliance for the deadly protests that broke out in the capital, Harare, in which at least six people lost their lives in clashes with security fources.

“We hold the opposition MDC Alliance and its whole leadership responsible for this disturbance of national peace which was meant to disrupt the electoral process,” said Mnangagwa, who contested as Zanu-PF’s presidential candidate in Monday’s elections.

Post-election violence broke out in Harare as the capital saw protests against the delayed release of results.

At a midday press briefing today, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) said it could not commit to an exact date for the release of the presidential vote results.

ZEC commissioner Qhubani Moyo said the results were going through a “meticulous verification process”.

“There are 23 presidential candidates and they are still verifying the results against the 10 985 V11 forms from each polling station. If agreed that the results add up, they sign and [an} announcement will follow,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

