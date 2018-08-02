Revised gold wage offer ‘still not sufficient’

Trade union Solidarity says the latest wage offer made by gold producers is a step in the right direction, but is still not sufficient.

Gold producers today tabled a revised three-year wage offer of up to 7.2 percent salary increases for South African mine workers as wage talks continued for the third round at a centralised collective bargaining forum.

AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony Gold, Sibanye-Stillwater and Village Main Reef tabled revised three-year offers ranging between six percent and 7.2 percent for Category 4 underground employees, and 3.5 percent and 4.5 percent for miners and artisans, and officials for the first year.

Workers unions the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Solidarity and UASA, are demanding a R9 500 salary for above the surface employees and R10 500 for entry level underground staff over and above a housing allowance of R5 000.

Gideon du Plessis, general secretary of Solidarity, said the latest and second move by the Mineral Council of South Africa (MCSA) to increase salaries of skilled employees between 3.5 percent at Sibanye and 4.5 percent at AngloGold Ashanti and Harmony was lower than Solidarity members expected.

“However, this move creates a platform for continued constructive negotiations. The increase of the monthly housing allowance from R2 100 to R2 200 is a step in the right direction, but still not sufficient,” Du Plessis said.

Companies made concessions on living out allowances; meal interval allowances; upgrading category 4 supervisors to category 5; and severance pay. In turn, the unions reconsidered some of their demands.

Du Plessis said Solidarity welcomes the Council’s agreement to negotiate further on the revision of production bonuses to investigate the potential negative impact thereof on safety.

He said that Solidarity welcomes some of the mining houses’ positive reaction regarding the request to offer employees additional medical fund options, and the willingness to acknowledge trade union members who pay their membership fees by debit order because only pay roll deductions were acknowledged.

Motsamai Motlhamme, chief negotiator on behalf of the gold producers, urged the unions and employees to carefully consider the offers before meeting again in two weeks’ time. The negotiations resume on 14 and 15 August 2018.

– African News Agency (ANA)

