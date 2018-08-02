Freedom Park social housing project vandalised right after launch – Mashaba

The newly-launched Bokamoso social housing project in Freedom Park, Soweto was vandalised by a group of about 50 people after its official opening, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says.

He said the attackers burned five units and vandalised 30 units at the site after the launch on Wednesday. They pulled out sewage pipes, knocked down walls and destroyed the transparent fencing around the project.

“The property’s security immediately called back-up, including local South African Police Services (SAPS) and Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) to assist. No injuries were reported except for a pregnant woman who fell down from a wall while trying to flee the scene,” said Mashaba.

Mashaba sympathised with communities’ frustration and disillusionment after years of being on a housing list.

“It is believed that the attack on the property was perpetrated by individuals who do not qualify for the social housing scheme and whom do not wish to pay rent yet demand to occupy our units,” said Mashaba.

He said a case has been opened with the police.

– African News Agency (ANA)

