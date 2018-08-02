JSE-listed Allied Electronics Corporation Limited (Altron) has unveiled a new brand in a bid to usher in a shift ensuring that the company goes to market under a single identity, making it easy for customers to do business with the company.

Bill Venter took the decision to retire as non-executive director of the company he founded 53 years ago with effect from Tuesday this week.

Mteto Nyati, Altron group chief executive, said that the new brand brings with it a new culture of how the company does business.

“Part of this is our renewed commitment to being a partner to our customers throughout their digital transformation journeys, and we want our customers to experience us as trusted advisers,” Nyati said.

Zipporah Maubane, Altron group executive for marketing and investor relations, said the company was removing the complexity experienced when engaging with the various businesses within the group.

“With this new brand we are building on our heritage. With the way that the T plays out in the logo, we are putting stronger emphasis on technology since we have evolved into an ICT focused company. It is simple, stands strong, and is easily recognisable and modern without any logo device,” Maubane said.

Altron is invested in telecommunications and information technology, offering ICT services in the areas of cybersecurity, software security solutions, business process outsourcing, skills development, and focuses on providing solutions in the fintech, healthtech, safety and security, and learning and development.

– African News Agency (ANA)

