Mantashe slams ‘reckless’ Implats for jobs bloodbath

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has lashed out at Impala Platinum (Implats) for announcing that it plans to cut 13 000 jobs over two years in a strategic restructuring process, saying the company’s actions were “careless” and “reckless”.

“Today’s announcement by Implats that it will retrench 13 000 workers is a clear example of a company that is careless, and mindlessly committed to implement its predetermined outcome, no matter how unworkable that might be. Their reckless actions add injury to insult,” Mantashe said.

“The department of mineral resources was still at the beginning of an engagement with Implats, wherein we encouraged them to consider different options of saving jobs and keeping their operations working.”

Implats announced on Thursday that it was slashing the number of its mines from 11 to six and cutting its future production to 520 000 ounces of platinum, as it would reduce the headcount from around 40 000 of employees plus contractors to 27 000 workers.

“The restructuring process may potentially have an impact on 9 000 direct jobs and 4 000 contractor positions over the implementation period,” Implats said.

“While labour rationalisation is inevitable in a restructuring process of this nature, due care will be taken to ensure that forced job losses are minimised as far as possible through a range of job loss avoidance measures.”

