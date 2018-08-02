Morris ‘Captain KGB’ Tshabalala released on bail

The Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria has released former crime intelligence officer Morris “Captain KGB” Tshabalala on bail of R5,000.

He was initially denied bail in January.

It emerged on Thursday that the suspended Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) investigator who was the investigating officer in the case against Tshabalala may have been dishonest in his affidavit.

Cedrick Nkabinde’s credibility was called into question after the court found that he omitted some information in his affidavit.

According to Tshabalala’s attorney Mpesi Makhanya, Nkabinde called him on June 20 and told him Tshabalala shouldn’t be in jail and must be released on bail.

“My brother, I wish you can assist that man because he’s supposed to be on bail and not on detention … The case of that man involves a lot of politics. If I could, I wish I could come to court and testify,” Makhanya testified at the time.

Nkabinde denied these allegations in a sworn affidavit.

The court also heard that Nkabinde was dishonest about the number of telephonic conversations he had with Makhanya. Magistrate Nicola Setshoege said Nkabinde misled the court and questioned his conduct.

“It is not what Nkabinde said to Makhanya on the phone. It his conduct, him not mentioning the call he had with Makhanya casts doubt on his credibility,” she said.

Nkabinde was also expected to testify on Thursday, but did not show up at court.

Tshabalala faces charges of fraud, theft and corruption. He was arrested in December while checking in with his parole officer in Pretoria central and charged with theft and defrauding the police.

The former Crime Intelligence officer allegedly defrauded the slush fund of the South African Police Service (SAPS) crime intelligence unit of more than R500,000.

According to the charge sheet, Tshabalala, in one instance, allegedly submitted fraudulent invoices amounting to R470,000 “needed to pay for blinds and curtains for a safe house” and then allegedly pocketed more than R200 000 from it.

The matter was postponed to October 1.

– African News Agency (ANA)