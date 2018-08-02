Man slaughters live pig in street for lunch in Bloemfontein

After receiving a call from a distressed member of the public, the Bloemfontein SPCA visited a busy Pellisier road, and made a gruesome discovery. When they arrived in Pellisier, they came across a dead pig that was lying in the middle of the road, they told Bloemfontein Courant.

They then questioned a 34-year-old man who was busy painting in the area. According to the SPCA, the man told them that while painting, a pig ran past the house. As he was hungry, he thought he could have pig meat for lunch.

The man then threw a brick at the pig, causing it to fall down. He then picked up the pig by its feet and repeatedly hit its head against a bigger rock. He then took a blunt knife from his pocket, and started to slaughter it.

According to the SPCA, witnesses say the pig was still alive when the man started cutting into it.

When the police arrived on the scene, they arrested the man and charged him with animal cruelty. He is currently still in custody.

“It was very upsetting to see this happen. It is such a shame that in this modern world of ours, such barbaric things still happen. There is no need to treat animals in such a cruel and unnecessary manner.

“One can go to any supermarket and buy meat if you are hungry. No need to treat and slaughter an animal in such a cruel manner just to get your lunch,” said Duan Fourie, trainee inspector of the Bloemfontein SPCA.

