Red tape leads to poor service delivery in Free State, says Parliament

Parliament’s select committee on social services on Thursday decried what it called the unreasonably long process it takes to make appointments, procure equipment and service health facilities in the Free State, saying this was leading to poor service.

The committee said it had over the past two days been visiting healthcare facilities to assess the implementation of interventions proposed by the National Council of Provinces during the “Taking Parliament to the People” programme in 2017.

“The committee expressed its disappointment in the long process to appoint a maintenance officer at clinic level as the department of health needed approval from the provincial Treasury first,” it said.

“This arduous process has a direct link to the poor service delivery people are subjected to on the ground.”

It said it had also picked up a worrying trend where the department appointed people in an acting capacity for positions for a longer period than prescribed by regulations.

The maintenance of infrastructure was also concerning, with many facilities registering fears about slow or nonexistent programmes.

