Ramaphosa declares special provincial funeral for Prof Mayosi

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday declared a special provincial official funeral for Cape Town-based cardiologist, researcher and dean of the health sciences faculty at the University of Cape Town, Professor Bongani Mayosi.

“This category of a funeral is designated by the president of the Republic of South Africa for distinguished persons. The president has instructed that the national flag be flown at half-mast in Western Cape Province on the day of his funeral,” the Presidency said.

“Professor Bongani Mawethu Mayosi was the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Cape Town and an A-rated National Research Foundation researcher. President Ramaphosa has once again extended his deepest condolences to the Mayosi family, relatives, friends and health science fraternity on this sad loss.”

The details of the funeral will be communicated by the Western Cape government.

Mayosi died on July 27. His family confirmed the top cardiologist committed suicide on Friday morning following a struggle with depression.

“In the last two years he has battled with depression and on that day took the desperate decision to end his life,” the family said in a statement at the time.

The University of Cape Town confirmed the death of the renowned South African cardiology professor on Friday.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing away on Friday, 27 July, of Professor Bongani Mayosi, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Cape Town,” UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng said in a statement.

“The university is in touch with Professor Mayosi’s family, who is appreciative of all messages of support and condolences, but requests that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.”

Mayosi was the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Cape Town since September 2016, after being head of the Department of Medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital and UCT since 2006.

Mayosi’s work focused on heart diseases particularly prevalent in developing countries. He led a groundbreaking series of multinational research studies into the management of pericarditis, including an African trial of the use of steroids in treating tuberculous (TB) pericarditis. More recently, Mayosi led the first large-scale, multinational study of rheumatic heart disease in the world (first phase).

In 2009, Mayosi was awarded the Order of Mapungubwe, the county’s highest honour.

