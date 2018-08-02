North West residents demand mayor’s resignation

A planned service delivery protest is under way on Lekhele Street in the Potchefstroom township of Ikageng, North West, reports Potchefstroom Herald.

The group of protesters is being monitored by a heavy police presence. So far, no incident of violence has been reported.

Roads to avoid as the protest moves toward the municipal buildings are Lekhele Street, Ikageng Drive, the N12 (between Ross and Govan Mbeki streets), Wolmarans, Walter Sisulu and Sol Plaatjie streets.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of JB Marks municipality mayor Kgotso Khumalo.

