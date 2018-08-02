 
South Africa 2.8.2018 09:04 am

Building ablaze in Joburg CBD

Citizen Reporter
A building caught fire on Thursday morning, August 2, 2018, on Commissioner Street in the Johannesburg CBD: Credit: Twitter/Crime Air Network.

Emergency services and police are working to extinguish a fire in the city centre after a building was set ablaze in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A building is reported to be on fire on the corner of Commissioner and Nugget streets in the Johannesburg CBD.

According to a tweet sent out by the City of Joburg MMC for public safety, DA councillor Michael Sun, emergency services and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) are on the scene.

Another tweet from a Twitter account, identifying itself as that of the CEO of Crime Air Network Initiative, said the building had been on fire since 1am on Thursday.

Commissioner Street is reported to be currently closed to traffic.

Sun also reported that “glue and rubber are suspected to be fuelling the flames”.

A report on Talk Radio 702 indicated that as of yet, no one has been discovered to have been injured in the fire.

This is a developing story.

