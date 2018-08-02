Building ablaze in Joburg CBD

A building is reported to be on fire on the corner of Commissioner and Nugget streets in the Johannesburg CBD.

According to a tweet sent out by the City of Joburg MMC for public safety, DA councillor Michael Sun, emergency services and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) are on the scene.

Another tweet from a Twitter account, identifying itself as that of the CEO of Crime Air Network Initiative, said the building had been on fire since 1am on Thursday.

Commissioner Street is reported to be currently closed to traffic.

Sun also reported that “glue and rubber are suspected to be fuelling the flames”.

A report on Talk Radio 702 indicated that as of yet, no one has been discovered to have been injured in the fire.

This is a developing story.

Building on fire cnr Commissioner and Nugget Strts, Joburg CBD, EMS and JMPD on scene. Commissioner St closed to traffic, glue and rubber are suspect to be fueling the flames. pic.twitter.com/0gFE4Cb1Wh — Michael Sun (@MichaelSun168) August 2, 2018

COMMISSIONER NEAR NUGGET : BUILDING ON FIRE SINCE 01H00. STREET CLOSED OFF. FIND ALTERNATIVE. pic.twitter.com/f1OIOElhnP — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) August 2, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.