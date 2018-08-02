 
South Africa 2.8.2018 08:23 am

Power outages only to be implemented if ‘absolutely necessary’ – Eskom

Eskom power lines. Picture: ANA

The power utility says the possibility of load-shedding is a result of the ongoing industrial action and the impact this has on its operations.

The risk of power outages remained high for the Thursday morning peak, with Eskom in a statement on Wednesday night saying workers would do everything possible to avoid more load-shedding.

Eskom said it managed to avert outages on Wednesday night after it warned earlier in the day of Stage 2 load-shedding – a scenario in which the power utility has to load-shed 2,000MW of electricity to prevent a total collapse of the power system.

“The risk of rotational load-shedding remains high for tomorrow [Thursday] from 5 am, but it will only be implemented if absolutely necessary. This as a result of the industrial action and the impact on Eskom’s operations,” it said.

Workers went on a wildcat strike this week after management failed to heed their demand for a once-off performance bonus to be included in a wage settlement deal. The strike has affected operations at some power plants.

