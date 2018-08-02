What we need is more black farmers, AgriSA pleads

AgriSA wants to see more black farmers, rather than the ANC-proposed constitutional amendment for land expropriation without compensation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that the ruling party intended amending the constitution to implement its policy resolution taken at ANC’s 54th conference last year – but AgriSA president Dan Kriek said while land expropriation without compensation made “good electioneering” it did not ensure “more black farmers”.

“Expropriation without compensation and economic growth are diametrically contrasted,” Kriek said. “We are currently in a consultation process where South Africans are participating in a process of review.

“We have actually taken the time to participate in this process and this announcement by the governing party only serves to undermine the process under way.”

He described as “irresponsible electioneering” for land to be used by the country’s leaders to gain popular support “when they should be more vigilant and responsible when it comes to the future of the economy and job creation for all South Africans”.

“We are a full and active participant in the upcoming ANC jobs summit and this position will not encourage us to invest in the sector to create more jobs,” Kriek said.

AgriSA executive director Omri van Zyl challenged the ANC policy, saying: “Nowhere in the world has this worked in any shape or form. Agrarian reform can only happen successfully, working hand-in-hand and in partnership with the private sector.

“We have seen this movie play out all over world in such countries as Venezuela and Russia.

“Promising emerging farmers tools, fertiliser, seeds and extension services are superficial. As an election ploy, many have been promised and yet the outcome is always catastrophic for agriculture and food security.”

He warned the ANC land stance was “a populist move by the ANC” that would lead to an economic downgrade, massive capital exodus and “a contagion effect of all property and intellectual property classes”.

