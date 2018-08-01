Zim govt blames opposition for deadly protests

The Zimbabwean government has blamed the opposition MDC Alliance for the deadly protests that broke out this afternoon in the capital, Harare.

“We hold the opposition MDC Alliance and its whole leadership responsible for this disturbance of national peace which was meant to disrupt the electoral process,” President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who contested as Zanu-PF presidential candidate in Monday’s elections, said tonight.

Equally, Mnangagwa held the opposition alliance responsible for the loss of life due to members of the armed forces opening fire on protesters.

“We hold the party and its leadership responsible for any loss of life, injury or damage to property that arise from these acts of political violence, which they have aided.”

Mnangagwa ordered the opposition to direct its supporters to back off the streets.

“In asking them to take this necessary step, government is simply reminding them of their duties as responsible political players and as citizens,” he said.

Mnangagwa said government had gone out of its way to ensure that the harmonised elections, which are about to conclude, unfold in an environment which was both calm and peaceful.

The campaigning, Mnangagwa said, and the voting process had been peaceful and as such, “incidents of wanton violence and hooliganism which broke out this afternoon in the capital, come as a complete surprise”.

Violent protests broke out in Harare as suspected MDC Alliance supporters said they were defending their votes against electoral fraud.

Life was lost and national police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed that at least three people were feared dead as at 8pm tonight, succumbing to live bullet injuries.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) had promised to release the presidential results today at 12:30pm, but later postponed indefinitely citing some legalities.

“I am reminded of the legal requirements that election agents of all presidential candidates have to verify the results first. We are waiting for them to do that,” ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba told a press briefing.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.