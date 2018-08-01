Truck driver, motorist die in armed robbery at East London robots

East London police in the Eastern Cape are investigating two counts of murder and one of armed robbery following a shooting incident that took place at the corner of Mdantsane Access Road and Robie de Lange Road in East London today.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala said two men allegedly got onto an open truck which had stopped at the robots.

She said they demanded cash and opened fire on the driver, who continued driving towards nearby houses where he lost control of his truck. Another motorist in his 50s who was driving a Nissan bakkie was also shot and certified dead on the scene by paramedics.

Mqala said the driver of the truck, who sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body, was rushed to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and died.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken by the suspects. No arrests have been made.

– African News Agency (ANA)

