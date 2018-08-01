ANCWL joins #TotalShutdown march outside Luthuli House

Members of the African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) today joined the #TotalShutdown march against women and children outside Luthuli House in the Johannesburg CBD where hundreds of women in ANC regalia had gathered.

Speaking at the march, Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini said: “We should be united and unity does not mean that we will always be agreeing but its means agreeing to differ but have a single platform of actions where we will address all issues about violence against women and children.”

Dlamini said as long as women and children were still killed and abused it means the work of the ruling ANC was not done.

“It can’t be that religion, culture and God is used to violate women,” she said.

Dlamini said the laws of the country must protect women because protection orders were no longer working.

About 300 women joined the march that started at Constitution Hill this afternoon.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule signed the memorandum handed over by the ANCWL and said it will be part of the agenda when the national working committee of the ANC meets at its headquarters every Monday.

#TotalShutdown marches took place across the country to highlight the violence suffered by women and children at the hands of men in the country.

– African News Agency (ANA)

