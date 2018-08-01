Police investigate Malema ‘assault rifle’ shots fired at birthday bash

The police have confirmed the launch of an investigation into EFF leader Julius Malema firing a high-powered automatic rifle at his party’s fifth birthday celebration gathering in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Brigadier Vish Naidoo told News24: “I can confirm that the SAPS registered a case of discharging of a firearm in a built-up area. The due processes will follow.”

Meanwhile, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said it had not been a real gun that Malema used, but rather a toy.

News24 reported the party earlier said their leader had been firing in “simulation” at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

This cannot be confirmed.

Following the incident, the EFF has come under criticism for allegedly promoting political violence.

