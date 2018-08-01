Outbreak of unknown illness in Mpumalanga kills two, affects hundreds

[Correction: This article originally ran with the headline saying ‘Limpopo’ instead of ‘Mpumalanga’. We regret the error.]

The department of health issued a statement that they were investigating the deaths of two people on Saturday, and that they suspected it was caused by a diarrhoea outbreak in Ehlanzeni District, Lowvelder reports.

Dumisani Malamule, the spokesperson of the department, said preliminary results from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) showed that there was a presence of Shigela species (faecal matter), which means there was a contamination of water.

READ MORE: The mystery that still surrounds Zuma’s late son Nhlakanipho

The department has seen an increase of diarrhoea cases since July 20.

The infection have since spread to other areas of City of Mbombela Local Municipality, such as KaMagugu and Pienaar.

Initially the affected areas were predominantly Tekwane South and Entokozweni near KaNyamzane.

Malamule said 10 people were admitted to Rob Ferreira Hospital.

“Health promotion practitioners are in the field conducting health education on water. We advise the public with diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea and vomiting to report to local clinics immediately.”

Mbombela municipal manager Neil Diamond reported in a statement that Sembcorp Silulumanzi had taken precautionary measures. “All samples thus far tested by independent parties complied to the national standard for drinking water.” Their water sampling and testing regime had increased since July 20.

“We remain vigilant and unwavering in our duty to ensure safe drinking water supply to our communities. This is not a responsibility we take lightly.”

He concluded that as a precautionary measure for the peace of mind of consumers, it is advisable to boil drinking water before consumption.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android