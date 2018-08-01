Noisy Pikitup machinery causes sleepless nights for residents

Noisy machinery operated at the Panorama Pikitup Garden site during night shift has been causing residents from nearby complexes in Weltevreden Park to toss and turn in their beds, they told Roodepoort Northsider.

An angry resident, Jeannine Rabie, recently wrote to Pikitup after the heavy machinery kept them awake until the early hours of the morning.

“It is clear after all this time that neither the ward councillor nor Pikitup even cares about the issues we raised in the petition, as we never got the meeting we were promised.

“And last night Pikitup showed they [don’t] give a damn and they will do whatever they want by working right through the night,” said Jeannine.

She added: “The whole complex was kept awake. We had to get Metro Police involved to stop the heavy machinery. The officers instructed the operator to switch the machine off and that is when it went quiet, at 4.53am.”

She complained that there were lots of children in the complex whose school performance could be affected by the noise. “You do know the site is in a residential area?” she asked. “And you know it’s against the law to make that kind of noise at that hour of the night?” she yelled at Pikitup.

She also said it was previously mentioned in their petition that the site was not being managed properly.

Stella Wilson, the regional manager at Pikitup, briefed Jeannine about the action plan. Part of the action was to ensure that the site closes and no machinery is allowed after 4pm. “I also gave her my phone number in case there is an issue,” she assured.

In response to the petition via email, Stella said, “Responses to the petition have been sent through to Stakeholder Liaison to report on formally to the Office of the Speaker and Petitions Committee. Cognisance of the issues raised in the petition has been taken, and renovation plans adapted to address these matters. Both Thabo Mahlaba and I are available to meet with petitioners as requested.”

