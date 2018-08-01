WATCH: Roodepoort veldfire on the brink of destroying properties

A business and a number of residential complexes were on the brink of catching fire on Tuesday when a raging veld fire ignited in the Devon Valley area of Weltevreden Park, Roodepoort Northsider reports.

The fire started in the veld on 9th Avenue, near the Haak-en-Steek retention dam. Although its cause remains unknown, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

READ MORE: Extreme weather could lead to runaway fires in northern KZN

The fire department quickly got the fire under control and eventually extinguished it. However, while members of the Honeydew Policing Forum and various security companies were monitoring the situation, they discovered a road collapse on 9th Avenue.

“A short while later, a structural engineer arrived to assess the road, and it was decided to close 9th Avenue from Haak-en-Steek Road to Rugby Road until further assessment could be made in the morning,” said Gary Jordaan from BCI Protection Services.

The fire and the road collapse were not related, according to Gary. He said it was just a coincidence. The Panorama Residents’ Association chairperson, Dave Baxter, linked the road collapse to the excavations in the area.

“The fire was a blessing in disguise. If it wasn’t for the fire, we would not have discovered the road collapse,” he said.

Jan von der Hyde, the community spokesperson for the road project, confirmed the road had been closed off.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android