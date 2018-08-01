Prasa is operating without safety permit, says regulator

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) was currently operating trains without a valid safety permit, the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) said on Wednesday.

RSR said Prasa’s permit, which was previously issued with special conditions, expired on Tuesday.

“RSR has taken a decision not to issue a permit until it is satisfied that Prasa’s planned interventions to address the current safety concerns,” RSR general manager Madelein Williams said.

“The RSR is of the opinion that Prasa cannot demonstrate to the regulator that it has the ability, commitment and resources to properly assess and effectively control the risks to assets and safety of its customers, staff, contractors, visitors and others who may be affected by its railway operations.”

Williams said the RSR was committed to its mandate and would continue to ensure that safety remains central to railway operations at all times.

Prasa was not immediately available for comment.

