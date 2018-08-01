100 EC pupils hospitalised after ‘drinking water’ at school

Around 100 pupils from St. Matthew’s High School in Keiskammahoek were admitted the SS Gida hospital after complaining of stomach aches, the Eastern Cape departments of education and health said on Wednesday.

The children were admitted on Tuesday at about 6pm.

The education and health departments said they have sent officials to the school to investigate the cause of this outbreak, while also awaiting tests run by the hospital on these learners.

Education member of the executive council (MEC) Mandla Makupula thanked the joint team for their quick response in dealing with the situation.

“I wish to thank all state employees for the swift response in managing the situation. I urge the school community to please co-operate with the deployed officials so that they can discharge their responsibilities accordingly,” said Makupula.

Makupula said 33 of the pupils were discharged at about midnight, and were taken back to the hostel by the district and school officials.

The pupils alleged they fell sick after consuming some water, while the departments have stopped usage and consumption of it until the investigation is finalised.

Makupula said means have been found to ensure the school gets properly filtered portable water.

“Officials from both departments are working round the clock to remedy the situation.”

Health MEC Helen Sauls-August said: “We congratulate all the government employees who worked tirelessly to ensure that the learners get immediate medical attention. The collaborative efforts by state apparatus on this case is commendable.”

All other learners were being jointly monitored by specialists from both departments to avoid any further outbreak.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.