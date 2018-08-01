 
South Africa 1.8.2018 01:04 pm

ANC ‘not undermining parliamentary processes’ on land – Godongwana

ANA
ANC national executive committee member Ronald Lamola, left, and chairperson of the ANC sub-committee on economic transformation Enoch Godongwana briefs media at Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 21 May 2018, on the outcomes of the inaugural land summit. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The chair of the ANC’s subcommittee on transformation says the ANC’s ‘Ready to Govern’ document will guide the party on what land can be expropriated.

In announcing its decision to amend section 25 of the Constitution in order to expropriate land without compensation, the African National Congress (ANC) was not undermining the ongoing public hearings held by Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee, the governing party said on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as ANC president, announced on Tuesday night that the two-day ANC lekgotla resolved to go ahead and amend section 25 of the Constitution and expropriate land without compensation.

Chairman of ANC subcommittee on economic transformation Enoch Godongwana said the party recognised that an ”overwhelming” number of South Africans wanted the Constitution amended.

”Are we undermining the parliamentary processes? No, we are actually meeting the tail end of that process. People at public hearings throughout the country are clear: there is an overwhelming voice to amend, and we cannot ignore the voices of our people,” he told reporters in Johannesburg.

He added the ANC’s Ready to Govern document, which provides policy guidelines, would guide the party on what land can be expropriated.

Public hearings are currently being held in the Western Cape.

