ANC ‘not undermining parliamentary processes’ on land – Godongwana

In announcing its decision to amend section 25 of the Constitution in order to expropriate land without compensation, the African National Congress (ANC) was not undermining the ongoing public hearings held by Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee, the governing party said on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as ANC president, announced on Tuesday night that the two-day ANC lekgotla resolved to go ahead and amend section 25 of the Constitution and expropriate land without compensation.

Chairman of ANC subcommittee on economic transformation Enoch Godongwana said the party recognised that an ”overwhelming” number of South Africans wanted the Constitution amended.

”Are we undermining the parliamentary processes? No, we are actually meeting the tail end of that process. People at public hearings throughout the country are clear: there is an overwhelming voice to amend, and we cannot ignore the voices of our people,” he told reporters in Johannesburg.

He added the ANC’s Ready to Govern document, which provides policy guidelines, would guide the party on what land can be expropriated.

Public hearings are currently being held in the Western Cape.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.