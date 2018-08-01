Veldfire wreaks havoc in Newcastle

A veldfire raged in the KwaZulu-Natal town of Newcastle on Wednesday morning, Newcastle Advertiser reports.

The fire quickly spread to a large heap of tyres, which appear to have been dumped behind a local business on Sutherland Street.

READ MORE: Poor visibility due to veldfire results in 10-car pileup in Mpumalanga

Municipal Fire Services were on the scene soon after the fire was reported to extinguish the blaze.

According to the building owner, he was uncertain whether there was any damage to the building.

Municipal representative Maltitude Booi said it was unclear who the tyres belonged to.

“We are investigating the matter.” No injuries have been reported.

