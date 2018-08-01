 
South Africa 1.8.2018 12:49 pm

Veldfire wreaks havoc in Newcastle

F.C. Pelser

The fire has spread to a large heap of tyres behind a local business.

A veldfire raged in the KwaZulu-Natal town of Newcastle on Wednesday morning, Newcastle Advertiser reports.

The fire quickly spread to a large heap of tyres, which appear to have been dumped behind a local business on Sutherland Street.

Municipal Fire Services were on the scene soon after the fire was reported to extinguish the blaze.

According to the building owner, he was uncertain whether there was any damage to the building.

Municipal representative Maltitude Booi said it was unclear who the tyres belonged to.

“We are investigating the matter.”

No injuries have been reported.

