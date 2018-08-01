 
menu
South Africa 1.8.2018 11:28 am

#TotalShutdown protests spread to Lesotho, Namibia

ANA
A woman participates in the #totalshutdwn march on August 1, 2018. Picture supplied by @WomenProtestSA

A woman participates in the #totalshutdwn march on August 1, 2018. Picture supplied by @WomenProtestSA

Organisers are calling on employers to allow women and gender nonconforming people to participate in the marches without financial penalty.

The #TotalShutdown marches have spilled over to neighbouring Lesotho and Namibia, where women and gender nonconforming people are taking a stand against gender-based violence.

Marchers in Lesotho have gathered at Setsoto Stadium and plan to march to the historical Sefika Sa Moshoeshoe in Maseru. In Namibia, the marchers are expected to gather at Katutura Hospital in Windhoek. Men are excluded from the marches, with organisers advising them to lend their support by staying away from work.

Women in South Africa, donning red and black, had started gathering across the nine provinces on Wednesday morning, ready to take part in the countrywide protest.

In Gauteng, marchers gathered at the old Putco bus depot in Pretoria at 9am.

They then moved from the Putco depot down Struben Street. They turned into Mandela Drive, then Madiba Street before reaching the front lawns of the Union Buildings, where they intend to hand over a memorandum.

The organisers have urged employers to allow women time off work to take part.

”We are therefore requesting the support of all employers to support this movement by allowing women and gender nonconforming people time away to participate in #TheTotalShutdown marches across the country without financial penalty,” said the organisers.

“Furthermore, we humbly request that all essential workers who must be at work on this day be permitted to take a break from 13h00 to 13h30 in order to participate in a national moment in solidarity against gender-based violence.”

Political parties and institutions such as the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the Gender Commission have thrown their weight behind the #TotalShutdown marches across the country.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Limpopo serial rapist gets five life terms 2.8.2018
Nigerian pastor rape trial to begin in October 2.8.2018
Marches against gender-based violence planned across SA 1.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.