Wits University appoints first black woman as chancellor

Dr Anele Mngadi on Wednesday congratulated Dr Judy Dlamini on being elected chancellor of the University of Witwatersrand (Wits) following a strong contest between the two black academics for the top job.

Dlamini is the first black woman to be appointed chancellor at the university, and will fill in the position from December 1, 2018. She takes the reins from retired Justice Dikgang Moseneke, who has served for two six-year terms in the position.

“I wish to congratulate Dr Judy Dlamini on being elected chancellor of the University of Witwatersrand, and wish her the best in shaping the university to achieve its full potential as a knowledge and innovation-based institution,” Mgadi said.

“I am confident that under Dr Dlamini’s leadership, Wits will build on its strengths and excel in every aspect of this mission.”

A medical doctor by training, a leading businesswoman, entrepreneur, author and philanthropist, Dlamini went head-to-head with Mngadi, a university professor, nonexecutive chairperson and a community builder, for the chancellor position after calls for nominations to fill the vacancy were made in April.

Dlamini said: “It is an honour and a pleasure to be elected as the chancellor of the University of the Witwatersrand, one of the most prestigious universities on the continent. I would like to thank the Convocation for its confidence in me. I look forward to working with all sectors of the Wits community.”