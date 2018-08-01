Marches against gender-based violence planned across SA

Wednesday marks the start of women’s month in South Africa with several marches against gender-based violence taking place across the country.

The #totalshutdown marches are aimed at getting women across the country to protest high rates of gender-based violence.

Organisers of the movement called on women and gender non-conformists to wear black on the day and join in a moment of solidarity between 13h00 and 13h30.

Marchers would be delivering the memorandum of demands to government, and among the demands is that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet should not appoint people to government who are known perpetrators of gender-based violence.