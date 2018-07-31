 
menu
South Africa 31.7.2018 09:20 pm

Load shedding ‘risk high from 5am tomorrow’

ANA
Eskom power lines. Picture: ANA

Eskom power lines. Picture: ANA

South Africans are advised to consult load shedding schedules on the Eskom or municipal websites.

Eskom says it terminated rotational load shedding at 8pm, but warned the risk of power outages remained high for the morning peak period on Wednesday.

Wildcat strikes at some power plants have disrupted operations, meaning Eskom had to implement load shedding to offset power supply constraints.

“The risk of rotational load shedding remains high for tomorrow [Wednesday] from 05h00, as a result of the industrial action and the impact on Eskom’s operations,” the power utility said in a statement.

“Load shedding will only be implemented if absolutely necessary.”

South Africans are advised to consult load shedding schedules on the Eskom or municipal websites.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Unions mulling new wage offer from Eskom 4.8.2018
These are Mpumalanga’s five worst municipalities ‘Mabuza left behind’ 3.8.2018
Numsa takes Eskom’s latest wage offer back to members 3.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.