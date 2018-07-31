Load shedding ‘risk high from 5am tomorrow’

Eskom says it terminated rotational load shedding at 8pm, but warned the risk of power outages remained high for the morning peak period on Wednesday.

Wildcat strikes at some power plants have disrupted operations, meaning Eskom had to implement load shedding to offset power supply constraints.

“The risk of rotational load shedding remains high for tomorrow [Wednesday] from 05h00, as a result of the industrial action and the impact on Eskom’s operations,” the power utility said in a statement.

“Load shedding will only be implemented if absolutely necessary.”

South Africans are advised to consult load shedding schedules on the Eskom or municipal websites.

– African News Agency (ANA)

