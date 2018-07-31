Court postpones Velile Present’s case to Friday

The case of former African National Congress staffer and cash heist accused Errol Velile Present and his three co-accused was this afternoon postponed in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court.

Present, Itumeleng Manama, Zakhele Zondo and Bheki Biyela made their second appearance before Magistrate John Baloyi for their bail application.

They are facing a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances in the amount of R250 000 for an alleged heist in Dobsonville, Soweto, on July 4.

State prosecutor Paseka Tameli told the court that they have made two additional charges of attempted murder and possession of stolen vehicles.

The attempted murder charge was added because a security officer for cash transport company G4S was shot and critically wounded during the alleged robbery.

He said they intend to oppose bail as well as disclosing the contents of the docket in order to protect witnesses.

The defence team countered by demanding the disclosure of the docket for the accused’s lawyers to properly prepare for the bail application.

The defence lawyers also asked for the amended charge sheet, which contains the two additional charges.

The matter was postponed to Friday to allow the magistrate to rule whether or not to grant the defence’s application for the docket for bail application purposes.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said Present, who used to work at Luthuli House, had been linked to at least three cash-in-transit heists.

– African News Agency (ANA)

