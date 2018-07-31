SABC extends deadline for comment on draft editorial policy

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has extended the deadline for the public to comment on its draft editorial policy to August 31.

The broadcaster recently finished a second round of public hearings held across the country where it heard from people from various organisations, including political parties concerned about elections coverage.

“The decision to extend the submission date is informed by various reasons including providing stakeholders with ample time to make submissions, to make the process completely inclusive and the fact that there are interested stakeholders who have requested more time,” said SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

“We believe this extension will yield positive results in developing a policy document, which will be beneficial for all South Africans.”

Those who want to comment on the draft editoral policy can access it on www.sabc.co.za/editorialpolicy, and can make submissions to policy@sabc.co.za

– African News Agency (ANA)

