Sappi included in FTSE/JSE responsible investment Top 30 index

Sappi, the South African paper and packaging producer, was today included in the FTSE/JSE responsible investment index Top 30 index and also confirmed as a constituent of the FTSE4Good index series.

Created by the global index provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

The FTSE4Good indices are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

Graeme Wild, Sappi group head investor relations and sustainability, said these achievements were highly positive for Sappi, especially with growing evidence of investors incorporating ESG issues into their investment decision-making.

“They highlight our focus on continuous improvement, providing evidence that transparent reporting on the most important measures of sustainability for our organisation is paying off,” Wild said.

“At Sappi we believe that sustainable growth must emanate from a solid foundation where we do not focus exclusively on profits, but rather, balance our need to generate prosperity by promoting the interests of people while respecting the boundaries of the planet.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

