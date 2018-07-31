 
South Africa 31.7.2018 03:09 pm

Four robbery suspects rearrested after escape at Roodepoort court

ANA
Picture: SAPS Twitter

One of the suspects is still at large.

Police have rearrested four of the five suspects who escaped from the Roodepoort Magistrate Court this morning.

The five suspects were expected to appear at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court facing charges of robbery and possession of an illegal firearm.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the police were on the scene after the suspects escaped on foot from the court.

“Five suspects had escaped but four have been rearrested. One is still at large,” Dlamini said.

Meanwhile, former ANC employee Errol Velile Present is also appearing in the same court for a bail application after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in three cash-in-transit heists.

African News Agency (ANA)

