South Africa 31.7.2018 01:09 pm

Thulsie twins’ trial still not ready to proceed

ANA
Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie arrive in the Johannesburg High Court on 16 April 2018. The twins are accused of terrorism related charges. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Prosecutor says there is extensive digital material that is yet to be made available to the defence.

The South Gauteng High Court heard on Tuesday that the pretrial proceedings of terror accused twins Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie were still not complete.

State prosecutor Chris MacAdam told Judge Raylene Keightley that there was extensive digital material that is yet to be made available to the defence.

The Thulsie twins were arrested in July 2016 and kept behind bars. They have been charged with conspiracy, incitement to commit the crime of terrorism and conspiring and attempting to commit acts associated with terrorist activities.

Bilal Bodhania, for the twins, confirmed they were in communication with the state regarding evidence that was still required.

“We do seem to be making some progress,” Judge Keightley said.

MacAdam said once pretrial issues were resolved the matter would be dealt with as soon as possible.

“We hope by the 10th we can say when the matter will be ready for trial,” MacAdam said.

The matter was postponed to October 10.

