Cape Town police arrested a man on Tuesday morning for allegedly raping a 13-year-old boy in Browns Farm in Philippi, in Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the 28-year-old man would appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court later this week.

In a separate case, a suspect was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping his sister-in-law at a party in Nyanga at the weekend.

He appeared in court on Tuesday.

