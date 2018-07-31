SA unemployment rate rises to 27.2%

The official unemployment rate in South Africa increased by 0.5% to 27. 2% of the labour force in the second quarter of 2018 from the first quarter, Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke said on Tuesday.

The number of employed people in SA dropped by 90 000 between Q1:2018 & Q2:2018. Private households recorded growth of 22 000 #jobs while informal sector shed 73 000 jobs #StatsSA https://t.co/srPxmTL6WA pic.twitter.com/2xXBww7EGs — Stats SA (@StatsSA) July 31, 2018

Risenga released Statistics South Africa’s (Stats SA) quarterly labour force survey, which showed the South African working-age population increased by 154 000, or 0.4%, in the second quarter.

The unemployment rate edged up due to a decline of 90 000 in the number of people employed, and an increase of 102 000 in the number of people who became unemployed between the first and second quarters of 2018.

This was coupled with an increase in the number of discouraged work-seekers to 2.9% during the period under review.

