South Africa 31.7.2018 12:27 pm

SA unemployment rate rises to 27.2%

ANA
File picture: Northglen News

Stats SA says there was an increase of 102 000 people who lost their jobs between the first and second quarters of 2018.

The official unemployment rate in South Africa increased by 0.5% to 27. 2% of the labour force in the second quarter of 2018 from the first quarter, Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke said on Tuesday.

Risenga released Statistics South Africa’s (Stats SA) quarterly labour force survey, which showed the South African working-age population increased by 154 000, or 0.4%, in the second quarter.

The unemployment rate edged up due to a decline of 90 000 in the number of people employed, and an increase of 102 000 in the number of people who became unemployed between the first and second quarters of 2018.

This was coupled with an increase in the number of discouraged work-seekers to 2.9% during the period under review.

