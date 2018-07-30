Voting in Zim elections ends, counting begins

Voting ended at 7pm this evening in crunch elections in Zimbabwe, where the electorate voted to choose a new leader, parliamentarians and local authority representatives.

Counting started immediately after voting had ended, with results expected to be released within the next five days.

In Mashonaland Central province, a known Zanu-PF stronghold, there was huge voter apathy, as only about 100 000 people had turned out to vote throughout the province out of a total 531 984 registered voters.

Mashonaland East Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) provincial elections officer Collins Munetsi has said by close of voting, 386 473 voters had cast their ballots.

Munetsi said 28 883 were assisted to vote due to old age while others were reportedly illiterate.

There were 6 024 turned away in the province for either not being in possession of valid identity documents or not appearing on the voters’ roll.

In Matabeleland North and South provinces, there was low voter turnout.

By 6pm, provincial voter turnout in Masvingo stood at 60.62 percent, Harare at 70 percent, Midlands at 74 percent and Bulawayo at 70 percent, with an average one percent turned away over identity issues.

Zec chairperson Priscilla Chigumba told the media tonight that the announcement of the elections results was the prerogative of the electoral management body.

European Union chief election observer Elmar Brok told the media they had witnessed a huge voter turnout, a sign things were changing in Zimbabwe.

He said they had received some concerns during the course of the day, which they needed to verify.

“Things seem to be in order at polling stations. We have had reports of potential voters being turned away in some constituencies, especially in high-density suburbs, while other polling stations had long queues. The period leading up to the election and the campaign itself had shortcomings and gave the ruling party an advantage. Some of the issues have been raised before and Zec was made aware of that. People were bussed to stations where they did not live,” said Brok.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.