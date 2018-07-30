ANC Youth League blames Malema, Shivambu, Lili for liquidation

The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) tonight blamed its former leaders for it being declared bankrupt by a court.

In a statement, the ANCYL said former leaders Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambu and Andile Lili had failed to honour an out of court deal struck with Helen Zille to pay her legal fees after she sued them for defamation for calling her a “racist girl” in 2010.

The failure to pay the legal costs resulted in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg issuing an insolvency order.

“The ANCYL was, there­fore, made aware of this matter recently. Upon being altered [sic], we contacted all parties involv­ed to resolve the ma­tter swiftly,” the statement said.

“The AN­CYL wishes to catego­rically state that the leadership of the ANCYL has fulfilled its legal obligation and paid the said debt after communica­ting with the affect­ed parties.”

The league said it was consulting its lawyers to resolve the matter.

– African News Agency (ANA)

