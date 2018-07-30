Case against alleged racist ‘road rage killers’ reinstated

The case against two white men who were arrested for allegedly murdering a black man, Xolisile Ndzongana, during a road rage incident in Middelburg in Mpumalanga has been reinstated on the court roll, community safety MEC Pat Ngomane has announced.

Ngomane was addressing a crowd of about 2 000 members of the African National Congress (ANC) today outside the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court. The crowd marched to the court to seek justice for Ndzongana and to voice their party’s concern about other alleged incidents of racism in the Nkangala region.

“I want to assure you that Xolisile’s case has been reinstated,” said Ngomane.

“This case had loopholes. It has been reinstated because the police got enough information to make it a watertight case. And we have capable people who are handling it.”

Ngomane received a memorandum from the protesters and promised them that his department would respond to them within 21 days.

The attack on Ndzongana was captured on CCTV cameras at a business complex in Middelburg on July 8, and it later went viral on some social media platforms.

The attack allegedly started after Ndzongana, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was driven by his friend, Lawrence Nelumoni, asked the occupants of another car to move their car out of the road. The group of men from the car then allegedly assaulted him and Nelumoni.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Monica Nyuswa, told African News Agency today that three men were initially arrested in connection with the murder. She said charges against them were withdrawn as they could not be linked to the incident.

Addressing the crowd outside the same court earlier, Nkangala regional chairperson of the ANC, Speedy Mashilo, appealed to law enforcement agencies to protect farm workers in Middelburg.

“We came here last year to seek justice for Victor Mlotshwa, who was shoved into a coffin. We are back with the issue of Xolisile. White people killed our comrade on the road. The abuse of black people by white people is very rife here.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

