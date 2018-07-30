Eastern Cape rapists sentenced to jail terms

The Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court sentenced a 30-year-old rapist to 10-years imprisonment for raping a 54-year-old woman, Eastern Cape police said today.

Captain Gerda Swart said Thamsanqa Daba was sentenced on 24 July 2018.

“The complainant was asleep in her home in the Kamesh area at 2.15am on 1 July 2015, when she was woken up by the accused who held a knife against her neck and demanded money. The accused took a [South Africa Social Security Agency] SASSA card and raped her. The victim gave a description of the accused and he was arrested on 14 September 2015″.

In a separate incident a 25-year-old, Mziyanda Qengqani, was sentenced to eight years imprisonment on 16 July 2018 for raping an 18-year-old female on 2 January 2017 at about 18:30pm in KwaNobuhle.

“The accused entered the home of the complainant, who was alone at home at the time, and raped her. Qengqani was arrested on the same evening and was detained on the charge of rape,” said Swart.

Swart said Vusani Nkosana, 29, was also sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on 6 July 2018 for raping a 22-year-old victim on 4 January 2014 at 02:00am.

“The complainant was walking home when she was raped by the accused at the dumping site in Moses Mabida, Kirkwood. He was then arrested on the 9 January 2014 and effectively sentenced by the Kirkwood Magistrate’s Court.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

