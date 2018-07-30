Rand Show 2018 visitors spent R50m in 10 days

The Gauteng Tourism Authority has revealed that R50 million was injected into the Gauteng economy as a direct result of visitor expenditure at the 2018 edition of the Rand Show, creating more than 1 000 jobs for the duration of the event, and bringing 46 000 visitors from outside Gauteng into the province.

The show’s total of more than 200 000 visitors spent an average of nearly R1 000 per family, but this excludes non-quantifiable economic impacts like the stimulation of economic activity as a result of exposure to ideas displayed at the Show, particularly in the Science and Technology disciplines.

Nearly 84 percent of visitors to the show were aged between 25 and 64, 74 percent of visitors being families with children, and 83 percent of visitors were self-employed. This combination highlights that visitors were in the prime of their earning ability and economic activity.

“The Rand Show is an annual celebration of so many things that makes South Africa great: our strong sense of history and community, our excitement about mega-displays and events, and our commitment to shopping around for the best deal,” said CEO of the Johannesburg Expo Centre and the Rand Show Craig Newman.

“Thousands of people return every year because they know they’re in for a great experience and access to great offers on the products they need, but the show also piques the interest of new visitors and exhibitors every year who want to make the most of all the experiences and deals available.”

The Johannesburg Expo Centre, home to the Rand Show, offers more than 150 000 square metres of exhibition space, with 20 000 parking bays and easy access to public transport and major highways. Affiliated to all major industry associations, the venue offers a premium exhibitor experience with flexible options for indoor and outdoor displays.

– African News Agency (ANA)

