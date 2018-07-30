Four dogs maul man to death in Pretoria

A 52-year-old man was attacked and killed by four dogs in Hammanskraal on Thursday evening, the Pretoria North Rekord has reported.

Police spokesperson Captain Sarah Lesabane said police responded to a case of a dog attack in the early hours of Friday morning.

The SPCA said it was called to the scene where it was reported that four dogs had killed the man.

“An inquest docket has been opened for investigation but no one has been arrested,” said Lesabane.

SPCA inspector Mishack Matlou said the incident happened on Thursday at around 10pm.

“We got a call that four vicious mixed-breed dogs were on the loose after killing a person and that community members were afraid to walk in the streets,” said Matlou.

According to police, the man was returning home when the dogs attacked him.

“He was trying to open his gate when the dogs from a neighbour’s yard spotted him. The dogs managed to escape from a gap near the gate of the owner’s house. They then charged towards him,” Matlou said.

It is believed the neighbours heard the screams when the dogs were attacking the victim and tried to intervene, but were overpowered by the dogs.

The dogs have been confiscated by the SPCA.