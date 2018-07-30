 
menu
South Africa 30.7.2018 02:29 pm

Four dogs maul man to death in Pretoria

David Matsena
Temba police responded to a case of dog attack in Stinkwater where a man was killed by four mixed breed dogs. Picture: Pretoria North Rekord.

Temba police responded to a case of dog attack in Stinkwater where a man was killed by four mixed breed dogs. Picture: Pretoria North Rekord.

Four vicious mixed-breed dogs are in SPCA custody after killing a person in Hammanskraal.

A 52-year-old man was attacked and killed by four dogs in Hammanskraal on Thursday evening, the Pretoria North Rekord has reported.

Police spokesperson Captain Sarah Lesabane said police responded to a case of a dog attack in the early hours of Friday morning.

The SPCA said it was called to the scene where it was reported that four dogs had killed the man.

“An inquest docket has been opened for investigation but no one has been arrested,” said Lesabane.

SPCA inspector Mishack Matlou said the incident happened on Thursday at around 10pm.

“We got a call that four vicious mixed-breed dogs were on the loose after killing a person and that community members were afraid to walk in the streets,” said Matlou.

According to police, the man was returning home when the dogs attacked him.

“He was trying to open his gate when the dogs from a neighbour’s yard spotted him. The dogs managed to escape from a gap near the gate of the owner’s house. They then charged towards him,” Matlou said.

It is believed the neighbours heard the screams when the dogs were attacking the victim and tried to intervene, but were overpowered by the dogs.

The dogs have been confiscated by the SPCA.

Related Stories
UPDATE: Western Cape ANC ward councillor shot and killed outside home 24.7.2018
Field ranger killed by alleged poachers in Kruger National Park 20.7.2018
Woman on trial for murder of her newborn 3.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.