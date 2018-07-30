Mamotse Matseme’s body found in open veld

Mamotse Matseme’s body was found half-naked in an open veld between the Masimini and Rest in Peace sections in Ekurhuleni on Saturday morning, reports African Reporter.

It is alleged the 35-year-old was last seen walking from a local tavern in Vergenoeg in the early hours of Saturday morning.

KwaThema police spokesperson Warrant Officer Peter Tibeila says the deceased’s body was found by a passerby.

“It is suspected she was raped before she was stabbed with a sharp object.

“We are investing a case of murder and don’t know what might have been the motive for the murder.

“No one has been arrested thus far. We are calling on anyone with any information that might help with the investigation to come forward,” he says.

Tibeila urged young adults to not walk alone at night, especially from nightclubs or taverns.

“They must always walk in groups or have transport drop them off at their homes,” he says.