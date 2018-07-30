Trial of alleged serial killer starts in Bloemfontein High Court

The trial of alleged serial killer Edwin Malefetsane Molise is expected to start in the Bloemfontein High Court on Monday, Free State police said.

Molise, known as ‘Khuze’ in Botshabelo, a large township east of Bloemfontein, is facing 21 charges, including five of murder.

Police spokesperson Constable Peter Kareli said Molise started his crime spree 17 years ago and was only arrested last year.

“The 36-year-old started his reign of terror back in 2000 while in high school when he allegedly murdered a man by hacking him with a panga, and that was the start of his vicious acts until he was traced and arrested by the Provincial Task Team in February 2017,” Kareli said.

Molise is also facing charges of housebreaking and theft, house robbery, the possession of an unlicensed firearm, drug possession, armed robbery and hijacking.

The trial has been set down to run until September 7.

