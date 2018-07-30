Another taxi owner gunned down in Mpumalanga

Isaac Sello Letsoalo was shot several times at Pankop road in Mmametlhake, near KwaMhlanga, reports Mpumalanga News.

According to the police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, Letsoalo’s body was discovered by police members who were conducting patrol duties around the area when they noticed a white Volkswagen Polo Vivo with a Gauteng registration parked next to the road.

“They then stopped to search for it. It was during the search process that they found a man in a sitting position next to the open driver’s door outside the vehicle, profusely bleeding from the face.”

“Upon closer scrutiny, police noticed the victim had sustained multiple bullet wounds somewhere on the upper body but was still breathing. However, he was certified dead by paramedics when they arrived at the scene,” said Hlathi.

Upon further investigation, it was established that an unknown white sedan came and stopped next to the victim’s vehicle and opened fire before making a U-turn and fled the scene.

Hlathi said the motive for the murder was currently unknown but police were not ruling out the possibility of it being related to an ongoing taxi feud in the area.

“As a result of this heartless act, the police have opened a murder case for investigation and no one has been arrested as yet,” said Hlathi.