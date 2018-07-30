 
menu
South Africa 30.7.2018 11:08 am

Palestinian teen activist to receive special award for ‘bravery’ – Mandla Mandela

ANA
Palestinian teen activist Ahed Tamimi. Picture: Wikipedia/ANA

Palestinian teen activist Ahed Tamimi. Picture: Wikipedia/ANA

The chief of Mvezo Traditional Council says the teenager is a symbol of ‘Palestinian resistance’.

Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela says Palestinian teen activist Ahed Tamimi – who was released on Sunday from an Israeli prison – would be invited to South Africa to receive a special award for her bravery, resistance and being a symbol of hope for millions.

Zwelivelile ‘Mandla’ Mandela, the chief of the Mvezo Traditional Council and the grandson of Nelson Mandela, announced the invitation during a centennial celebration to mark his grandfather’s birth, calling Ahed a “symbol of Palestinian resistance”, the Afro-Palestine Newswire Service reported Monday morning.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mandla Mandela’s bitter divorce battle has been finalised 10.11.2017
Mandla Mandela praises sister Ndileka for breaking silence on rape ordeal 25.10.2017
Mandla Mandela and wife Rabie Clarke welcome new baby 12.5.2017

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.