Palestinian teen activist to receive special award for ‘bravery’ – Mandla Mandela

Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela says Palestinian teen activist Ahed Tamimi – who was released on Sunday from an Israeli prison – would be invited to South Africa to receive a special award for her bravery, resistance and being a symbol of hope for millions.

Ahed Tamimi, "My happiness is incomplete because all the brotherly inmates I lived with throughout the eight months were not freed with me." pic.twitter.com/XLMLroJ1au — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 29, 2018

Zwelivelile ‘Mandla’ Mandela, the chief of the Mvezo Traditional Council and the grandson of Nelson Mandela, announced the invitation during a centennial celebration to mark his grandfather’s birth, calling Ahed a “symbol of Palestinian resistance”, the Afro-Palestine Newswire Service reported Monday morning.

