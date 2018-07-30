More than 200 rangers killed in six years, says International Ranger Federation

More than 200 rangers have been killed in the line of duty in the past six years, International Ranger Federation (IRF) said on Monday, a day before the World Ranger Day.

The ranger body said since 2012, as many as 176 rangers were gunned down by militia groups, unknown assailants or armed poachers working for multinational wildlife crime syndicates.

Four others died as a result of accidental shootings, 21 perished in animal-related incidents, vehicle accidents claimed 23 lives and other accidents claimed seven. At least 14 rangers drowned, nine died due to illness and the cause of death of 15 others was not known.

In South Africa, Respect Mathebula was the first ranger to be killed by poachers in the Kruger National Park in more than 50 years.

He was seriously wounded on July 19 during a shootout with the alleged poaching group and died on the way to a hospital.

World Ranger Day is celebrated worldwide on July 31 to commemorate rangers killed or injured in the line of duty and to celebrate the work rangers do to protect the planet’s natural treasures and cultural heritage.

