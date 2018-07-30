Man found hanging, wife fatally stabbed

A man was found hanging in his home, and his wife’s body was discovered in their car near Thohoyandou, Limpopo police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said relatives found the 35-year-old husband on Sunday.

“There were bloodstains on the deceased’s clothes, his wife was missing. The body of the deceased’s wife was later discovered inside the husband’s vehicle parked in the bushes near Thathe village, with multiple stab wounds throughout the body,” Ngoepe said.

A knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was found next to the husband’s body. Ngoepe said domestic violence had not been ruled out.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.