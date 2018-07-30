Malema offers to help PR woman who lost ‘war room’ defamation case to Sisulu

EFF leader Julius Malema has reached out to a woman who lost a defamation case with costs to Shaka Sisulu, grandson of late ANC struggle hero Walter Sisulu, in the South Gauteng High Court last week.

Sisulu won a defamation case against PR businesswoman Sihle Bolani after allegations came out that the media entrepreneur and political activist had been paid millions to lead an ANC ‘war room’ operation.

Her attempt to sue the ANC for money allegedly owed to her by the party after she did work for the unit was unsuccessful.

Malema on Twitter responded to The Citizen’s report on Bolani losing the trial and extended a helping hand. It is not yet clear what the help would entail or whether Bolani will take him up on the offer.

We can help her — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 29, 2018

The ‘war room’, which some reports estimate to have cost about R50 million, was supposedly set up to discredit the ANC’s opposition in the 2016 local government elections using a disinformation campaign.

READ MORE: Shaka Sisulu wins R3m ‘war room’ defamation case

The EFF commander-in-chief was alleged to have been one of the targets of the ‘war room’, reportedly set up to “disempower DA and EFF campaigns”. The operation reportedly made a series of fake posters, including one of Malema holding a rifle.

Sihle Bolani tells me @ShakaSisulu was one of two people in #WarRoom who discussed making fake posters of @Julius_S_Malema to scare people — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) January 24, 2017

Malema has earned a reputation for offering pro-bono legal services from his roster of EFF-affiliated lawyers, to help individuals whose causes he agrees with.

He recently helped rapper Fifi Cooper get out of her contract with Ambitiouz Entertainment, a label that secured an interdict barring her from performing any material she created under their management or access to her original social media accounts.

READ MORE: Malema saves Fifi Cooper from Ambitiouz Records

Ambitiouz is alleged to have ties to the ANC, as it is owned by Kgosi Mahumapelo, said to be North West ANC chairperson Supra Mahumapelo’s brother.

In January 2017, Malema said he had assembled “quality lawyers” to ensure the release of incarcerated KwaZulu-Natal #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Education Khanyile.

Back in 2014, Malema also offered legal assistance to the families of those allegedly shot dead by police in violent protests in Limpopo, and encouraged them to sue the state for their loss.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.