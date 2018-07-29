Mpumalanga police seek ‘taxi boss’ murderers

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers are searching for the killers of Isaac Sello Letsoalo, 38, who was found along a public road at Pankop, Mmametlhake, near KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga on Saturday evening.

Letsoalo was discovered by police officers on patrol duties in the area who noticed a white Volkswagen Polo Vivo with Gauteng registration plates parked next to the road, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said on Sunday

“They then stopped to search it. It was during the search process that they found a man in a sitting position next to the open driver’s door outside the vehicle, profusely bleeding from the face. Upon closer scrutiny, the members noticed that the victim had sustained multiple bullet wounds somewhere on the upper body, but still breathing. However, [he] was certified dead by paramedics when they arrived at the scene.”

Upon further investigation, it was established that an unknown white sedan had stopped next to the victim’s car and opened fire before making a U-turn and fleeing the scene.

“The motive for the murder is currently unknown but police are not ruling out the possibility of it being related to an ongoing taxi feud in the area. As a result of this heartless act, the police have opened a murder case for investigation and no-one has been arrested as yet,” Hlathi said.

Anyone who might have any information that may assist in the investigation was urged to contact Captain Jan Phofele at 079-499-5244 or the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600-10111.

– African News Agency (ANA)

